SEC to announce two additional football opponents at 5 p.m. Friday on SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference will announce each school's two additional opponents for the 2020 football season at 5 p.m. Friday on SEC Network.
The SEC will play a 10-game, conference-only football season. Each school will play the eight original scheduled conference games, plus two new games against teams from the other division.
New opponents for Texas A&M will come from Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. The Aggies already are scheduled to play South Carolina and Vanderbilt from the East along with six teams from the West.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!