You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SEC to announce two additional football opponents at 5 p.m. Friday on SEC Network
0 comments

SEC to announce two additional football opponents at 5 p.m. Friday on SEC Network

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
A&M helmet and SEC logo

Texas A&M's helmet in front of the SEC logo at the 2016 SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama. 

 Travis L. Brown / The Eagle

The Southeastern Conference will announce each school's two additional opponents for the 2020 football season at 5 p.m. Friday on SEC Network.

The SEC will play a 10-game, conference-only football season. Each school will play the eight original scheduled conference games, plus two new games against teams from the other division.

New opponents for Texas A&M will come from Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. The Aggies already are scheduled to play South Carolina and Vanderbilt from the East along with six teams from the West.

Gallery: Texas A&M volleyball practice

Scenes from Texas A&M volleyball practice.

1 of 17
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do