SEC swimming and diving season to start Oct. 1

The season for Southeastern Conference men’s and women’s swimming & diving and equestrian teams will run from Oct. 1 through Jan. 25 with regionalized competition permitted upon the adherence of opponents to SEC Medical Guidance Task Force Requirements for COVID-19 Management. Contests will be limited to dual-meet format unless alternative strategies are identified to limit the overall number of participants to ensure appropriate distancing. The number of events is at the discretion of each institution, the SEC announced Monday.
