SEC sets start date for conference play in basketball

The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that the league will begin men’s basketball games on Dec. 29-30 and women’s games on Dec. 31.

The SEC men will play 18 conference games with two open dates. Ten teams will fill one of those open dates with a game in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January.

The SEC women’s teams will play 16 conference games with two open dates.

Both men’s and women’s basketball teams can begin practice Oct. 14 and hold 30 practices over a 42-day window. The regular season opens Nov. 25.