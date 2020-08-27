SEC sets schedules for fall sports other than football

For almost a month, Texas A&M’s soccer and volleyball teams have practiced without any security of what the 2020 season might look like or if there would even be one.
The Southeastern Conference finally put anxieties to rest Thursday by releasing a plan for a split fall and spring season for traditional fall Olympic sports.
“It’s a weight off [the players’] backs,” head soccer coach G Guerrieri said. “They had a lot of worries. Number one: Were we even going to play? Number two: Were we going to play games that meant anything?”
SEC soccer teams will play an eight-game, conference-only schedule beginning Sept. 18 and running through Nov. 8. Teams will play once per week on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday in a schedule that consists of six divisional opponents and two cross-divisional matches.
“It’s the most good news we’ve had since the middle of March,” Guerrieri said. “Things are moving in a direction that the SEC is going to play, and we’re going to make it a really meaningful year.”
The SEC will name divisional champions based on teams’ six divisional games. Teams’ overall records will be used for seeding in the SEC tournament set for Nov. 13-22 in Orange Beach, Alabama, where all 14 teams will play at least two matches. The SEC soccer tournament has traditionally been a 10-team, single-elimination event.
“Now that all 14 of our teams and their players are going to have an experience of what an SEC Championship is like, I think that helps to check another box as far as making this fall, which could have been really crummy like it’s going to be for the Big Ten and the Pac-12, it makes it as good as it can be for the athletes in the SEC,” Guerrieri said.
In the spring, SEC soccer teams will get an undetermined amount of games to prepare for a spring NCAA tournament. Those games could consist of playing the remaining cross-divisional opponents or playing nonconference opponents, Guerrieri said.
SEC volleyball teams will play an eight-game, conference-only schedule in the fall, beginning Oct. 16 and running through Nov. 27. Teams will face four opponents and play each twice on a weekend. The league will continue to forego holding a conference tournament.
“It gives us a lot of flexibility to be honest,” A&M head coach Bird Kuhn said. “I think we’re in a really good situation moving forward. We’re all training right now and into it, so if we have that opportunity to play matches, that’s huge. We’ll see how this progresses into the spring.”
SEC volleyball teams will have some kind of spring schedule, whether that be a continuation of conference or nonconference games before a spring NCAA tournament, Kuhn said.
Cross country teams also will hold a fall season that runs from Sept. 11 to Oct. 23 and consists of two or three meets. The SEC meet will be hosted by LSU on Oct. 20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Programs cannot compete in consecutive weeks. No more than 20 teams can compete in a race.
While the SEC’s announcement Thursday gives shape to their immediate future, fall sports athletes already had the relief of knowing they will be granted another of year of eligibility from the NCAA whether they play or not. The NCAA made that announcement earlier this month.
“I think it takes a lot of stress off of us just in case this chaotic season doesn’t go as planned,” A&M sophomore outside hitter Lauren Davis said, “and if something happened and we got two games into the season and, worst case scenario, we had to shut it down that we wouldn’t lose a whole season just for those two games or however many games.”
Also Thursday, the SEC said golf and tennis teams will be allowed to compete in three events this fall beginning Oct. 1. Opponents must be SEC members or nonconference programs within the school’s region. Baseball and softball teams can hold traditional fall practices but cannot compete in exhibition games with other programs.
Both Guerrieri and Kuhn said they have not had official guidance on what attendance might look like for each sport but said they will assume that their venues fall under the same 25% capacity mandate applied to Kyle Field for fall football games.
Ultimately, coaches and players alike said they are just excited at the opportunity to play.
“I think anytime you get to compete and it’s a safe environment and your players and everyone feels good about it, I think it’s good,” Kuhn said. “That’s why they want to play at this level. That’s why they are here.”
•
NOTES — A&M’s volleyball team added Ryan Ehnert as a volunteer assistant coach, Kuhn announced Thursday. Ehnert was an outside hitter for Quincy in Illinois for four seasons, graduating in 2006. He was the owner and director at SEVA Volleyball Club and served as an assistant coach for the USA Volleyball women’s team.
