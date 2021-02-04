 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SEC schools get $45.5 in revenue sharing for 2019-20 fiscal year
0 comments

SEC schools get $45.5 in revenue sharing for 2019-20 fiscal year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

The Southeastern Conference divided $657.7 million of total revenue among its 14 schools for the 2019-20 fiscal year, giving each league member slightly over $45.5, the SEC announced Thursday. The amount is an increase over the $651 million distributed in 2018-19 with an average of $44.6 million per school.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert