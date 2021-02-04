The Southeastern Conference divided $657.7 million of total revenue among its 14 schools for the 2019-20 fiscal year, giving each league member slightly over $45.5, the SEC announced Thursday. The amount is an increase over the $651 million distributed in 2018-19 with an average of $44.6 million per school.
SEC schools get $45.5 in revenue sharing for 2019-20 fiscal year
- Eagle staff report
