SEC releases fan health, stadium safety guidelines

The Southeastern Conference released its guidelines for fan health and stadium safety at fall sporting events on Tuesday morning.
The number of fans allowed will be in accordance with state and local guidelines. A&M is planning to host fans at 50% capacity, per the order of Gov. Greg Abbott. A&M athletic director Ross Bjork recently said Kyle Field’s total capacity can reach 110,000. The school has around 45,000 season ticket holders for 2020, he said, and will offer a reduced number of student tickets.
Face coverings will be required to be worn by fans, stadium workers and athletics staff when entering, exiting and moving around the stadium, the SEC said. Bjork said face coverings will be required at all times inside Kyle Field, except when eating or drinking.
"These fan guidelines have been adopted by the 14 member schools of the Southeastern Conference as baseline recommendations for the campus management of fan health and safety," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "Although local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans can attend games, these guidelines provide conference-wide expectations for protection of guests who are able to attend our games."
Concession stands will feature barriers, such as Plexiglas, and all food and beverages will be served “grab-and-go” style. Water fountains that do not use touchless technology will be prohibited.
Restroom doors at entry and exit points will remain open at all times. Restrooms will feature distancing measures and reduced touch points, such as added soap and hand sanitizer dispensers.
Tailgating on school property will be determined by each school, in accordance with state and local guidelines.
Team walks will also be determined by each school, in accordance with state and local guidelines. If allowed, all school personnel, including student-athletes, coaches and athletics staff, will be required to wear a face covering. Social distancing will be required between walk participants and guests. The A&M football team traditionally holds its Spirit Walk down Houston Street on the east side of Kyle Field before each home game.
The SEC will play a 10-game, conference-only football season this fall beginning Sept. 26. Soccer, volleyball and cross country seasons have been postponed through August. Start dates and schedules for these sports have yet to be announced.
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Gary Blair's golf tourney
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!