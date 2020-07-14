The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday it will postpone the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country seasons through at least Aug. 31 in order to provide additional time for schools to prepare for the safe return to competition.
This decision does not include football.
This delay in competition includes all exhibition and nonconference games. Any rescheduling of nonconference games impacted by the postponed start will be determined by each school, the league said in a release.
A&M's soccer, volleyball and cross country teams are now all set to begin their 2020 seasons on Sept. 4.
The A&M soccer team was set to play one exhibition and four nonconference games in August. The Aggies' season now will begin at Oklahoma State on Sept. 4.
The A&M volleyball team was scheduled to play a three-game tournament in Hawaii Aug. 28-30. The Aggies' season now will begin at home against Houston on Sept. 4.
A&M's cross country teams will begin their 2020 season with the Aggie Opener at the Watts Cross Country Course in College Station on Sept. 4.
On Monday, all 14 SEC athletic directors met with league commissioner Greg Sankey in Birmingham, Alabama, to discuss fall sports, including scheduling options and best practices for healthy competition, but the league made no decisions. Sankey said the SEC is looking at making decisions regarding fall sports, including football, in late July.
