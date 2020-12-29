SEC opener against Tennessee postponed for Texas A&M women's basketball team

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team dodged COVID-19 issues during nonconference play, but the Aggies won’t start Southeastern Conference play as expected against Tennessee on Thursday with the game postponed because of problems within the Lady Vols’ program.
Tennessee had to pause all team activities Tuesday after one positive test and subsequent contact tracing among its tier one personnel, which consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff. The testing returned two negative tests (PCR and rapid antigen) administered within 36 hours of Monday night’s 77-52 victory over Lipscomb. The positive test was administered as part of Monday’s routine protocol, Tennessee said in a statement.
Tennessee also postponed its home game with Kentucky on Sunday, action that’s consistent with the SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s return to activity and medical guidance task force.
A makeup date for the A&M-Tennessee game at Reed Arena has not been determined. Information regarding tickets also will be announced at a later date. A&M is scheduled to play at Florida on Sunday.
A&M’s lone hiccup with COVID-19 during nonconference play happened when Texas Southern had to cancel a game with the Aggies. A&M replaced TSU with Lamar for the Dec. 2 game.
Other than that, the Aggies (9-0) had a smooth nonconference season that ended with a record-setting 112-26 victory over Northwestern State on Monday. A&M coach Gary Blair said before the game that his veteran team had done things the right way, which was a big reason his team hadn’t had a positive COVID-19 test since July 1. Blair added that luck was involved because he knew other programs also had done things the right way and still had issues with the virus.
“It just happens,” Blair said. “And during the course of this year coming up, it will happen to us eventually as well.”
Vanderbilt and Ole Miss also have COVID-19 issues. The Ole Miss-South Carolina game set for Thursday was postponed with fifth-ranked South Carolina instead playing Florida, which had been scheduled to play Vandy. The Commodores also have postponed games against 12th-ranked Mississippi State on Sunday and Missouri on Jan. 7.
Missouri State, which plays in the Missouri Valley Conference, had to postpone two games against Northern Iowa this weekend. Duke, which competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference, announced last weekend it was ending its season because of COVID-19 concerns.
Blair said the health of the players is foremost, but he’s hopeful the season will continue.
“These young ladies want to play, and they’re doing whatever’s possible to play, so hopefully all the coaches realize that as well,” Blair said after the Northwestern State game. “The thing is if it takes us awhile to get the season in ... take your time, but let’s play. These kids, I think it would hurt them more mentally than physically by not playing. We need to find a way, like football and what the WNBA has done. So we miss some games or you do not have some starters there [for certain games]. Well, coaches understand that’s part of the game. None of us are going to be injury-free for the year. So sometimes you have to put some Band-Aids on and you have to make your team representative. That’s what coaching and teaching is all about. And we need to find a way, as long as it doesn’t injure the health and safety of our student-athletes.”