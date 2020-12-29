SEC opener against Tennessee postponed for Texas A&M women's basketball team

Other than that, the Aggies (9-0) had a smooth nonconference season that ended with a record-setting 112-26 victory over Northwestern State on Monday. A&M coach Gary Blair said before the game that his veteran team had done things the right way, which was a big reason his team hadn’t had a positive COVID-19 test since July 1. Blair added that luck was involved because he knew other programs also had done things the right way and still had issues with the virus.

“It just happens,” Blair said. “And during the course of this year coming up, it will happen to us eventually as well.”

Vanderbilt and Ole Miss also have COVID-19 issues. The Ole Miss-South Carolina game set for Thursday was postponed with fifth-ranked South Carolina instead playing Florida, which had been scheduled to play Vandy. The Commodores also have postponed games against 12th-ranked Mississippi State on Sunday and Missouri on Jan. 7.

Missouri State, which plays in the Missouri Valley Conference, had to postpone two games against Northern Iowa this weekend. Duke, which competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference, announced last weekend it was ending its season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Blair said the health of the players is foremost, but he’s hopeful the season will continue.