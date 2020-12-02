SEC nearing finish line of pandemic-altered football season

The next week, though, only one game was postponed, and on Thanksgiving weekend, all six of the scheduled games were played — including the annual Iron Bowl where Saban was seen on Alabama’s video board from home as he recovered from COVID-19.

“It seems like it’s been a year or two within the last eight months,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.

Smart said his players have worked hard on the field and away from it to safeguard their opportunity to keep playing.

“I’m really pleased with how hard these guys have worked and continue to work, and the attitude they have when they come in each day because it’s not like that everywhere when you talk to people,” Smart said.

There have been challenges, for sure.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vanderbilt, like South Carolina, has let go of its coach Derek Mason.

Defending national champion LSU lost several players with eligibility to the NFL draft last spring and to opt outs this fall like receiver Terrace Marshall due to the virus. With a 3-4 record and a rescheduled game against Alabama this week, coach Ed Orgeron remains confident in the program’s future.

“We built a championship program,” he said. “We will be champions again.”