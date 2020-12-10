SEC moving football, men's basketball to ESPN in 2024

Sports Business Journal first reported a year ago the SEC and ESPN were moving toward a partnership. The deal would likely have been announced sooner if not for the pandemic.

The SEC’s contract with CBS was worth about $55 million per year to the conference.

Both Sankey and Pitaro declined to reveal financial terms, but Sports Business Journal reported the new deal will be worth more than $300 million annually — an amount confirmed to The AP by a person familiar with the agreement on condition of anonymity because the value of the contract is private.

The new deal also gives ESPN the right starting next season (2021-22) to place one nonconference football game and two nonconference basketball games from each school per season on ESPN+, the network’s subscription-based online streaming service. The company said ESPN+ has 11.5 million subscribers.

“It’s a recognition of ... the changing dynamics around media availability and media consumption,” Sankey said.

Sankey said moving the SEC’s media rights under one roof will allow the conference to set start times for more games much farther out. The conference hopes that’s a boon for both TV and online viewers as well as fans going to the games.