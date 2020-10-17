SEC fines Texas A&M $100K over face coverings

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Texas A&M was fined $100,000 by the Southeastern Conference for improper face coverings during last week’s 41-38 victory over Florida.

“[It was] for sideline face covers,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said before Saturday’s game at Mississippi State. “You’re in a game. You’re trying to coach. You’re trying to instruct, and it’s hard.”

Tennessee and Ole Miss also were fined for violations during last weekend’s game, according to ESPN and Sports Illustrated.

“It’s hard,” Bjork said. “It’s hard to communicate, and it’s just one of those things we just got to stay disciplined, you know, stay the course. It’s a long journey through this.”

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said while the masks can be cumbersome, they are part of the reason the Aggies have stayed healthy this fall.

“We’re trying to,” Fisher said. “The masks, they bounce around when you’re coaching the game. We try and keep them on. We do it in practice. We do it everywhere. Everything we do is designed for safety. That’s why we’re doing such a good job as a team, knock on wood.”