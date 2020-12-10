SEC finalizes 10-year deal with ABC and ESPN; CBS losing Saturday's SEC football game of the week

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN have finalized a 10-year agreement that grants ABC and ESPN exclusive broadcast rights to premier SEC football and basketball events beginning in 2024-25 season and continuing through 2033-34, both parties announced Thursday.

The deal establishes ABC as the new home for Saturday afternoon SEC football games, as well as selected Saturday prime-time football games and the annual SEC football championship game. In addition, approximately eight incremental marquee men’s basketball games will be featured across ABC or ESPN.

CBS has carried SEC football since 1996. The current contract, which runs through 2023, pays the SEC $55 million per year. It was reported by sportsbusinessdaily.com that CBS last year had offered in the neighborhood of $300 million per year to keep the rights, but then opted out.

The new First Tier rights agreement puts all SEC media rights under The Walt Disney Company umbrella, giving the SEC exposure on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, SEC Network and SEC Network+.

Under the new agreement, a number of game times and broadcast windows will be announced in advance of the season.

The new agreement is separate and in addition to existing agreements with ESPN for events in football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball, as well as the agreement that created and under which ESPN operates the SEC Network. These existing agreements also continue through 2033-34.