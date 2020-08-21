 Skip to main content
SEC expands COVID-19 health measures for fall sports
SEC contenders must navigate 10 games versus league foes

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths

 John Bazemore

The Southeastern Conference announced Friday it will expand its health measures for fall sports by increasing COVID-19 testing to three times per week and performing a series of heart evaluations for student-athletes who test positive before they return to play.

The new required third test will be a rapid diagnostic test performed close to games of high-risk sports. The SEC previously announced the first two tests will be polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and testing will be coordinated through a third-party provider.

Student-athletes who test positive for COVID-19 will also go under a series of cardiac evaluations after an isolation period and before returning to play. The cardiac evaluation would mandate a troponin level, electrocardiogram, echocardiogram and a medical evaluation by a physician, according to the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

"We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID-19 as we learn more about the virus, and this cardiac evaluation enhances the effectiveness of the protocols already in place," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. "We are confident in our institutions' ability to provide a healthy environment supported by rigorous testing and surveillance. Our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete and it is our responsibility to make every effort to deliver a healthy and medically sound environment for providing that opportunity."

The SEC will play a 10-game, conference-only football season this fall beginning Sept. 26. Soccer, volleyball and cross country seasons have been postponed through August. Start dates and schedules for these sports have yet to be announced.

