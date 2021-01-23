 Skip to main content
SEC coaches pick Texas A&M men's tennis team to finish second this season
The Southeastern Conference men’s tennis coaches picked 11th-ranked Texas A&M to finish second in the league this season in their annual preseason poll.

Florida topped the poll with 123 points followed by A&M (120), Georgia (113), Tennessee (101) and South Carolina (82).

A&M (1-0) will open play in the ITA Kickoff Weekend against No. 21 Pepperdine at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Varsity Tennis Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The winner will face either No. 4 Michigan or No. 15 Baylor on Sunday for a berth into the ITA Men’s Team Indoor Championship set for Feb. 12-14 at the Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois.

SEC Men’s Tennis Preseason Poll

Here is the annual preseason SEC men’s tennis poll as voted on by the conference’s head coaches based on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote.

Team Points

1. Florida 123

2. Texas A&M 120

3. Georgia 113

4. Tennessee 101

5. South Carolina 82

6. Kentucky 73

7. Mississippi State 66

8. Alabama 64

9. Ole Miss 58

10. LSU 36

11. Arkansas 29

12. Auburn 25

13. Vanderbilt 20

