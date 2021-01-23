SEC coaches pick Texas A&M men's tennis team to finish second this season

The Southeastern Conference men’s tennis coaches picked 11th-ranked Texas A&M to finish second in the league this season in their annual preseason poll.
Florida topped the poll with 123 points followed by A&M (120), Georgia (113), Tennessee (101) and South Carolina (82).
A&M (1-0) will open play in the ITA Kickoff Weekend against No. 21 Pepperdine at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Varsity Tennis Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The winner will face either No. 4 Michigan or No. 15 Baylor on Sunday for a berth into the ITA Men’s Team Indoor Championship set for Feb. 12-14 at the Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois.
SEC Men’s Tennis Preseason Poll
Here is the annual preseason SEC men’s tennis poll as voted on by the conference’s head coaches based on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote.
Team Points
1. Florida 123
2. Texas A&M 120
3. Georgia 113
4. Tennessee 101
5. South Carolina 82
6. Kentucky 73
7. Mississippi State 66
8. Alabama 64