SEC coaches pick Texas A&M men's tennis team to finish second this season

The Southeastern Conference men’s tennis coaches picked 11th-ranked Texas A&M to finish second in the league this season in their annual preseason poll.

A&M (1-0) will open play in the ITA Kickoff Weekend against No. 21 Pepperdine at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Varsity Tennis Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The winner will face either No. 4 Michigan or No. 15 Baylor on Sunday for a berth into the ITA Men’s Team Indoor Championship set for Feb. 12-14 at the Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois.