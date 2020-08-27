SEC announces start dates, schedule formats for fall sports

The Southeastern Conference announced new start dates and schedule formats in cross country, soccer and volleyball, as well as fall golf and tennis, on Thursday.
The SEC's cross country season will run from Sept. 11 to Oct. 23 and will be comprised of a minimum of two meets and a maximum of three. The SEC cross country championship will be hosted by LSU in Baton Rouge on Oct. 30. Schools cannot compete in consecutive weeks and no more than 10 teams can compete in a single race.
The league's soccer teams will play an eight-game, conference-only schedule beginning Sept. 18 through Nov. 8. Teams will play six divisional opponents and two crossover opponents. Teams will only play one match per week on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday. A 14-team conference tournament will be held from Nov. 13-22 in Orange Beach, Ala. and each team will be guaranteed at least two matches.
Volleyball teams will also play an eight-game, conference-only schedule beginning Oct. 16 through Nov. 27. Teams will play against four opponents and play the same opponent twice in the same weekend.
SEC soccer and volleyball teams will also play in the spring based on the NCAA's decision on how to conduct those sports' seasons, including national championships, in the spring.
Golf and tennis teams can compete in three team events this fall beginning Oct. 1. These team events will be limited to SEC members or non-conference teams from a school's geographic region.
Baseball and softball teams can hold practice and intra-squad scrimmages, but cannot play exhibition games this fall.
The SEC will play a 10-game, conference-only football season this fall beginning Sept. 26.
