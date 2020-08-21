SEC adds new pandemic guidelines to test for heart health

The Southeastern Conference issued new testing guidelines in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday with an emphasis on cardiac evaluation as a return-to-play protocol.
Each SEC athlete that returns a positive COVID-19 test will undergo an electrocardiogram, an echocardiogram, a troponin level blood test and an evaluation by a physician, according to the SEC’s new mandate.
So for an upper-respiratory disease that is plaguing the world, how did heart health enter the discussion?
When the Big Ten Conference elected to postpone all fall sports to the spring, CBSSports.com reported that as many as 15 players suffered from post-COVID-19 myocarditis, which is the inflammation of the heart muscle.
The Pac-12 Conference followed suit in postponing fall sports, citing heart health as one of various reasons why football cannot be played in the current health climate.
On Thursday, Georgia State quarterback Nikele Colasurdo said in a Twitter post that he would be forced to miss the 2020 football season due to a heart condition as a result of COVID-19. It is still uncertain what heart condition caused Colasurdo to opt out.
“The prevalence [of myocarditis in COVID-19 patients] is currently unknown and generally is a small percentage. However, you don’t want to be that small percentage,” said Dr. Carl Tong, an advanced heart failure and transplant cardiologist and associate professor at the Texas A&M Health Science Center.
A 2020 study in Germany began raising eyebrows when it stated 60% of post COVID-19 patients had evidence of myocarditis. The study only tested 100 participants who had an average age of 49 and most had other medical conditions, said Dr. Kory Gill, a specialist in primary care sports medicine who works with A&M athletics. Gill also is an associate professor at the A&M Health Science Center.
“You have to be careful extrapolating data from one study of a certain patient population to all populations,” Gill said.
There are no definitive studies that give guidance on how frequently myocarditis occurs in COVID-19 patients, several physicians at the A&M Health Science center, including Tong, said.
“Right now, there is no 100%, slam dunk, definitive evidence that COVID causes myocarditis,” said Dr. Jason McKnight, a clinical assistant professor in the department of primary care and population health. “But that’s only because they haven’t done the long-term studies on biopsies of the heart muscle to prove that that virus is actually affecting the heart. However, with a lot of these COVID patients, we are seeing changes with the heart.”
Myocarditis typically occurs when a viral or bacterial infection invades the heart, sending white blood cells to try and fight the intruders. This reaction can also cause an autoimmune dysfunction, which causes those white blood cells to attack healthy heart tissue that it thinks is a foreign enemy. With an inflamed heart chamber, the organ cannot empty its total volume of oxidized blood, forcing the heart to work harder to keep a necessary amount of blood flow through the body, Tong said. The inflammatory process can also cause abnormal heart rhythms.
“You’ve seen in past what they call HCM or hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy, where high school athletes or college athletes suddenly collapse during competitive events,” McKnight said. “Those sudden deaths are typically due to heart rhythm abnormalities, and that’s obviously always a concern in these competitive athletes and that is something myocarditis can put you at risk for as well.”
Myocarditis does not discriminate by age or athletic fitness. The recovery can range from several months of medication to the need for surgery, a heart-aiding device or even a heart transplant, Tong said. The American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology issued a joint statement in July 2019 that recommended athletes with a myocarditis diagnosis refrain from exercise for three to six months.
“Once you have myocarditis set in, it’s very easy to lose a season,” Tong said. “The person could be hospitalized and can’t even really walk for a while. If they’re lucky with a treatment, you will return to normal, but the athlete will lose his season. Sometimes, he doesn’t quite ever recover completely normal and then it’s a career-changing event.”
One patient treated by Tong for myocarditis caused by Lyme disease was a triathlete in his early 20s who needed a three-week hospital stay for treatment and could barely walk when he was allowed to return home, Tong said.
Heart health, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is a focus that A&M already has instituted in its procedures to keep student-athletes safe, including testing on the heart, kidneys and lungs, head football coach Jimbo Fisher said. A&M also has performed echocardiograms, troponin blood tests and electrocardiograms to all athletes who have tested positive since they retuned in June.
Even though athletes are cleared to play by both COVID-19 and heart testing, Fisher said there have been some difficulties in returning for some athletes.
“We have found that certain guys when they come back and we test and we put them through the workouts, guys have come back differently,” Fisher said. “Guys have come back slower and some of their functions have been a little different, so we cut their workouts back, and we’ve been able to test and do that and stay as safe as we possibly can.”
The SEC, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 have decided to play football this fall under the guidance of each league’s medical advisory committee. On Friday, the SEC joined the Big 12 in requiring cardiac testing as a return-to-play protocol.
With the heart testing procedures in place by both conferences, Tong said he believed necessary steps have been taken to rule out myocarditis among athletes returning to play. Gill emphasized the fact that studies show myocarditis, on average, is more common among people around the age of 35. Ultimately, he has more concern for athletes in the NFL than those at the high school or college level.
“I personally think the young and healthy should be allowed to do things that older and high risk individuals may not be able to,” Gill said. “The young and healthy shouldn’t be careless and they still have to consider and avoid close contact with high-risk persons. I have more concerns with kids not having something productive to do with their time than I do for their potential exposure to COVID.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!