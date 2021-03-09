Schemes changes have worked for Texas A&M men's basketball team since return to court

Living in the age of Zoom has been an adjustment for Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams. At the start of the 2020-21 season, Williams frequently showed grace to members of the media who asked questions with muted microphones, admitting he’d done it many times.

Little did he know he would revamp his offense and defense over Zoom, delivering the instruction online to his players during COVID-19 quarantine.

“They’re better at it than I am,” Williams said. “They’re more comfortable with a screen. They know how to operate it better. They’re more comfortable having conversations.”

With two cameras wired into a Zoom meeting covering a practice court, one on the top of the key and another on the baseline, Williams and his staff worked through the new strategies with the few players cleared to practice. Another staff member walked around with an iPad to catch Williams’ voice and allow players in quarantine to ask questions virtually. The players who were cleared from quarantine but had yet to go through the SEC mandated cardiac tests sat on the sideline and watched.

For a few players in quarantine, which spanned teamwide from Feb. 2 to the first days of March, the visual demonstration played into their way of learning.