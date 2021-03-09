Schemes changes have worked for Texas A&M men's basketball team since return to court

Living in the age of Zoom has been an adjustment for Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams. At the start of the 2020-21 season, Williams frequently showed grace to members of the media who asked questions with muted microphones, admitting he’d done it many times.
Little did he know he would revamp his offense and defense over Zoom, delivering the instruction online to his players during COVID-19 quarantine.
“They’re better at it than I am,” Williams said. “They’re more comfortable with a screen. They know how to operate it better. They’re more comfortable having conversations.”
With two cameras wired into a Zoom meeting covering a practice court, one on the top of the key and another on the baseline, Williams and his staff worked through the new strategies with the few players cleared to practice. Another staff member walked around with an iPad to catch Williams’ voice and allow players in quarantine to ask questions virtually. The players who were cleared from quarantine but had yet to go through the SEC mandated cardiac tests sat on the sideline and watched.
For a few players in quarantine, which spanned teamwide from Feb. 2 to the first days of March, the visual demonstration played into their way of learning.
“Some people learn better visually than physically,” guard Andre Gordon said. “I think it helped out a little bit. It actually opened up your eyes and put you in perspective of life. Sometimes things will get taken away in life, and you have to adjust to that. I think we did a good job adjusting to the situation we were in.”
Williams had not used many of the offensive sets in his two seasons at A&M but revived them from previous teams.
The bigger surprise came on defense, a move that momentarily stunned the Aggies’ first two opponents in their return from the COVID-19 hiatus.
Williams has run his “Cover Two” defense since midway through the 2017 season at Virginia Tech. Pulling from some philosophies of Monte Kiffin’s “Tampa Two” football defense, the hybrid scheme uses both zone and man-to-man principles to pressure the ball high and keep teams from operating in the paint. When run well, the scheme forces opponents to take more low-percentage 3-point shots. But Williams surprised Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland with a more traditional zone look in the Aggies’ first game back.
“We had done nothing to prepare for a 3-2 zone going into this game today,” Howland said after he Bulldogs scratched out a 63-57 victory over A&M at Reed Arena on March 3. “They haven’t played that at all, or much at all, this season.”
Williams tweaked A&M’s defense because of a depleted roster available to practice during the Aggies’ quarantine period. Needing to use walk-ons with less experience in his “Cover Two” scheme, Williams found a defense that would work for the available roster.
“If we only have seven guys, what can we do to give ourselves a chance?” Williams said.
The more time the Aggies spent on the new defenses, the more Williams believed they needed to stick to it even as the available roster grew with players returning from quarantine.
“I thought that we couldn’t afford to give away what that core group had learned relative to the new defense and the new offense,” he said.
Much of the work has paid off. A&M had a season-low four turnovers against Mississippi State, which led to a season-high 69 field goal attempts. The Aggies also tied a season high in offensive rebounds with 12. Then against Arkansas on Saturday, A&M scored a conference season high 80 points.
The changes again will be put to the test at 6 p.m. Wednesday against 12th-seeded Vanderbilt in the opening game of the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. Should they succeed, the 13th-seeded Aggies will move on to face No. 5 Florida in the second round with the fate of the season riding on every game.
“I thought we were better on Saturday than we were Wednesday, and I think the whole key now is, going into our second week, can we be a little bit better in all of the new things?” Williams said.