Savion Flagg to transfer to Sam Houston State

Former Texas A&M men's basketball player Savion Flagg will transfer to Sam Houston State, he said on social media Tuesday.

Flagg, who announced his intentions to transfer in March, is using an extra year of eligibility granted to this year's winter sport athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is set to receive his degree from A&M in May.

Flagg was a mainstay starter as a sophomore and junior, and was a key bench player during A&M's Sweet 16 run during his freshman season in 2018.

As a sophomore, Flagg led the Aggies in scoring (13.9) and rebounding (7.7). As a senior, Flagg only made eight starts in 17 games, and his scoring average dipped to 8.8 points per game.

Last season, Sam Houston State went 19-9 overall and 13-3 in the Southland Conference. The Bearkats were searching to replace their leading scorer, Bryan-native Zach Nutall, who is transferring to SMU after earning Southland Conference player of the year honors.