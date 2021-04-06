Savion Flagg to transfer to Sam Houston State

Texas A&M’s Savion Flagg (1) shoots over Auburn’s Jamal Johnson on Saturday at Reed Arena.
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Eagle staff report
Former Texas A&M men's basketball player Savion Flagg will transfer to Sam Houston State, he said on social media Tuesday.
Flagg, who announced his intentions to transfer in March, is using an extra year of eligibility granted to this year's winter sport athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is set to receive his degree from A&M in May.
Flagg was a mainstay starter as a sophomore and junior, and was a key bench player during A&M's Sweet 16 run during his freshman season in 2018.
As a sophomore, Flagg led the Aggies in scoring (13.9) and rebounding (7.7). As a senior, Flagg only made eight starts in 17 games, and his scoring average dipped to 8.8 points per game.
Last season, Sam Houston State went 19-9 overall and 13-3 in the Southland Conference. The Bearkats were searching to replace their leading scorer, Bryan-native Zach Nutall, who is transferring to SMU after earning Southland Conference player of the year honors.
The Madisonville Police Department hosted a celebration of life and tree dedication for Madisonville Police Sgt. Hector Camarillo on Monday, the anniversary of his unexpected death on April 5, 2020.
Fans fill the stands at Globe Life Field during the first inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers are set to have the closest thing to a full stadium in pro sports since the coronavirus shutdown more than a year ago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter
Popular Action party presidential candidate Yonhy Lescano dances while campaigning at the Caqueta market in Lima, Peru, Monday, April 5, 2021. Peru's general election is scheduled for April 11. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Martin Mejia
A woman holds her stuffed Snoopy dog while waiting her turn for a shot of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at the San Ramon home for the elderly during the start of vaccinations for people over age 80 in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Juan Karita
President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue Room balcony at the White House, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Washington. The annual Easter egg Roll at the White House was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
DMX'S ex-wife Tashera Simmons, left, and his fiancé Desiree Lindstrom embrace during a prayer vigil outside of White Plains Hospital, Monday, April 5, 2021, in White Plains, N.Y. Supporters and family of the rapper DMX have chanted his name and offered up prayers outside the hospital where he remains on life support. The 50-year-old was admitted to the hospital following a heart attack. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Erik Arvidsson skis during a men's U.S. Alpine Championship slalom skiing race, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Aspen, Colo. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) shoots between Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, and guard Andrew Nembhard (3) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor players and coaches celebrate after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor head coach Scott Drew gets a hug from guard Mark Vital at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Indians stand on social distancing markings made as part of precaution against the coronavirus as they wait to cast their votes during the third phase of Assam state assembly elections in Gauhati, India, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Anupam Nath
Baylor head coach Scott Drew cuts down the net after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Oh Se-hoon, second from right, the candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, takes photos with his supporter during a campaign for the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election at a market in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Ahn Young-joon
A man paddles his kayak past the HMAS Arunta, an Anzac-class frigate of the Royal Australian Navy, in Sydney harbor, Australia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. New Zealand announced the start date for a long-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand that will allow people to travel between the two countries without going through quarantine, allowing families to reunite and giving a big boost to the struggling tourism industry will begin April 19. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Mark Baker
A woman pays respect to relatives at a cemetery during the Chinese Ching Ming, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Hong Kong Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Thousands of Hong Kong residents pay respects to their deceased ancestors and relatives during the festival. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Vincent Yu
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) scores on an RBI single as New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) goes airborne before he can make the tag during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
An employee monitors a cookie conveyor belt at the Unha Taesong Foodstuff Factory Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)
Jon Chol Jin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!