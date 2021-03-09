Savannah Coleman hits two-run, walk-off double to lift A&M Consolidated over College Station

A&M Consolidated sisters Aiyana and Savannah Coleman teamed up to rally the A&M Consolidated softball team to a 3-2 walk-off victory over College Station in District-19-5A play Tuesday.
The crowd at Lady Tiger Field erupted as Savannah Coleman slammed a two-out double into right field to drive in Claire Sisco and Aiyana Coleman in the bottom of the seventh inning, beating their rival with the big swing.
“I’ve been here for five years and we haven’t beat College Station, so this is a big game for us,” Consol coach Heather Slaton said. “[It gets] our program on track to where we want to be. We want to be competitive, not only districtwise but across the state.”
College Station had Consol down to its last out with the bases empty, but Sisco, who was 0 for 3, drew a walk. College Station then intentionally walked Aiyana Coleman for the third time. It worked the first two times, but the third time was a charm for Savannah Coleman and the Lady Tigers.
“For our other players to step up and fill that role is amazing,” Slaton said. “They didn’t give up on each other. They didn’t quit when they were down. They still held each other accountable, and that made all the difference.”
With the winning run now on first base, Savannah Coleman stepped to the plate.
“I was so nervous,” she said. “I was praying the whole time honestly. Aiyana had told me to back her up, so I got a bunch of confidence from her and Claire. As soon as that ball went past [the second baseman] I was screaming and running my butt off.”
It became a defensive battle for almost three innings after College Station (1-4, 0-2) scored two runs in the top of the third for a 2-1 lead. The Lady Tigers (7-4, 1-1) stayed close behind pitcher Raegan Johnson, who had nine strikeouts in five innings. Johnson retired College Station in order in the fourth and left two runners stranded in the fifth by getting a big strikeout.
Aiyana Coleman moved from first base to catcher in the fifth but ended the game in the circle to earn the victory. She allowed one hit with two walks and one strikeout in two innings. That hit was an infield single in the seventh with two outs by Bryce Clendenin to load the bases, but when the lead runner tried to take an extra base she was tagged out by catcher Savannah Coleman
“Pitching is a stressful job because it’s a mind game,” Aiyana Coleman said, “And I struggled a little bit, but I came back and my defense really helped me out. We had a few errors, but it wasn’t anything we couldn’t recover from. It’s just nice to have a defense that I’m confident in wherever I play.”
College Station freshman Mia Ramirez pitched 6 2/3 innings. She walked seven, struck out five, allowed five hits and three earned runs. Shortstop Sage Scarmardo tagged out two runners trying to steal second. Scarmardo and sister Summer Scarmardo gave College Station a 2-1 lead. Sage Scarmardo’s double to left-center field scored Kaitlyn Goggin to tie the game. Camryn Mata hit a pop up for the Lady Cougars’ second out, but Summer Scarmardo hit the first pitch over the head of second baseman Quinn Zaragoza to score her sister.
“It was a little bit of miscommunication, but we got that cleared up and for the rest of the game we held them,” Slaton said. “We’re not going to see a team this year that we’re going to fan and strikeout. We know they’re going to score runs. We just need to score more.”
Consol took a 1-0 lead in the first. Aiyana Coleman’s single scored Zaragoza who had been hit by a pitch.
“I felt so good [about that hit],” Aiyana Coleman said. “It felt so different because I’m not very fast, but I made it to first base and I was just happy we scored a run. It’s nice to get ahead.”
•
NOTES — Consol won the JV game 11-9. Brianna Garcia earned the win in the circle, allowing nine runs on six hits with three strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings. She also went 2 for 3 at the plate.