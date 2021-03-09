Savannah Coleman hits two-run, walk-off double to lift A&M Consolidated over College Station

“I was so nervous,” she said. “I was praying the whole time honestly. Aiyana had told me to back her up, so I got a bunch of confidence from her and Claire. As soon as that ball went past [the second baseman] I was screaming and running my butt off.”

It became a defensive battle for almost three innings after College Station (1-4, 0-2) scored two runs in the top of the third for a 2-1 lead. The Lady Tigers (7-4, 1-1) stayed close behind pitcher Raegan Johnson, who had nine strikeouts in five innings. Johnson retired College Station in order in the fourth and left two runners stranded in the fifth by getting a big strikeout.

Aiyana Coleman moved from first base to catcher in the fifth but ended the game in the circle to earn the victory. She allowed one hit with two walks and one strikeout in two innings. That hit was an infield single in the seventh with two outs by Bryce Clendenin to load the bases, but when the lead runner tried to take an extra base she was tagged out by catcher Savannah Coleman

“Pitching is a stressful job because it’s a mind game,” Aiyana Coleman said, “And I struggled a little bit, but I came back and my defense really helped me out. We had a few errors, but it wasn’t anything we couldn’t recover from. It’s just nice to have a defense that I’m confident in wherever I play.”