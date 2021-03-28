Sam Kinnard throws no-hitter in Brazos Christian baseball team's 4-2 win over Legacy Christian

Sam Kinnard pitched a no-hitter and struckout 16 in the Brazos Christian baseball team’s 4-2 victory over Legacy Christian Academy on Friday in TAPPS Division IV play.

Tyler Prince drove in two runs at the top of the fifth inning to clinch the Eagles’ win and Harris Power went 1 of 3 with three stolen bases. Kinnard, Prince and Jack Hanna each had a double.