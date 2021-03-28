 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sam Kinnard throws no-hitter in Brazos Christian baseball team's 4-2 win over Legacy Christian
0 comments

Sam Kinnard throws no-hitter in Brazos Christian baseball team's 4-2 win over Legacy Christian

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sam Kinnard pitched a no-hitter and struckout 16 in the Brazos Christian baseball team’s 4-2 victory over Legacy Christian Academy on Friday in TAPPS Division IV play.

Tyler Prince drove in two runs at the top of the fifth inning to clinch the Eagles’ win and Harris Power went 1 of 3 with three stolen bases. Kinnard, Prince and Jack Hanna each had a double.

The Eagles (12-9-1, 2-0) will face Lutheran North on Tuesday before hosting a doubleheader on Thursday against Texas Wind and Lutheran North at Travis Field.

logo brazos christian.psd
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert