Sam Houston State to join WAC in 2021-22

Tampa Bay: Winger Nikita Kucherov, who led the Cup champion Lightning in playoff scoring with 34 points in 25 games, had hip surgery and is expected to miss the regular season. That’s a tough loss, but the talented Lightning can absorb that and win again. Don’t overlook goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who led the NHL with 35 wins last season.
Carolina: Sebastian Aho (38 goals in 68 games last season), Andrei Svechnikov (24 goals, 61 points) and Teuvo Teravainen (63 points) are dazzling. The Hurricanes’ defense is capable, but the question is whether goalies Petr Mrazek and James Reimer can do their part over the long haul.
Columbus: Max Domi gives the Blue Jackets a solid No. 2 center behind Pierre-Luc Dubois, who has been rumored to want a trade. Defensemen Seth Jones and Zach Werenski are impact players at both ends. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins are underrated and a reason Columbus defies doubters.
Dallas: Last season’s surprise West champions are hurting: Leading scorer Tyler Seguin (hip surgery) and goalie Ben Bishop (knee surgery) are expected to be out until March or April. In their absence the Stars will look for scoring and leadership from Jamie Benn and continued excellence from goalie Anton Khudobin (2.22 goals-against average, .930 save percentage).
Nashville: Norris Trophy winner Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis are franchise players and forward Filip Forsberg has scored at least 20 goals for six straight seasons, but the Predators’ trademark defensive play sagged last season. They need Matt Duchene (13 goals, 42 points in 66 games) to step up.
Florida: Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky started his seven-year, $70 million contract with some of the worst numbers of his career (3.23 goals-against average, .900 save percentage). Jonathan Huberdeau was a standout with 23 goals and 78 points in 69 games, but losing Mike Hoffman and Evgenii Dadonov to free agency means the Panthers will have to rely too much on Huberdeau.
Chicago: Stalwart team captain Jonathan Toews missed camp because of an unspecified illness and there’s no timetable for his return. Forward Alex Nylander underwent knee surgery that will keep him out long-term, and prospect Kirby Dach injured his wrist at the world junior championship and will be out at least four months. Play the kids and hope for luck in the draft lottery.
Detroit: A difficult climb continues for the Red Wings, who last season ranked last overall (17-49-5, 39 points) and in goal differential (minus -122). They won’t be much better while they wait for the draft lottery. Kudos for signing free-agent forward Bobby Ryan to impart wisdom and maintain a good work ethic.