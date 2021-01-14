 Skip to main content
Sam Houston State to join WAC in 2021-22
Sam Houston State to join WAC in 2021-22

Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston State
Cassie Stricker/The Eagle

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston State will join the Western Athletic Conference in 2021-22, the school announced Thursday.

SHSU along with fellow Southland Conference members Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian and Lamar are moving to the WAC on July 1. That will end the Bearkats’ 34-year stay in the Southland.

The Big Sky Conference’s Southern Utah also is moving to the WAC, which will be a 13-member conference with the additions. The WAC’s current nine schools include California Baptist, Chicago State, Dixie State, Grand Canyon, New Mexico State, Seattle, Tarleton State, Texas-Rio Grande Valley and Utah Valley.

SHSU will continue to compete in the Football Championship Subdivision and in the NCAA Division I in all other sports as a member of the WAC.

