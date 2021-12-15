Sam Houston places 4 on AP All-American Team

Top-ranked Sam Houston State had four players named to the Associated Press FCS All-American football team Tuesday.

Senior defensive end Jahari Kay made the second team. Junior running back Ramon Jefferson, senior offensive guard Colby Thomas and senior defensive back Zyon McCollum were on the third team of the squad selected by a panel of media members and sports information directors in conjunction with COSIDA.

Kay had 34 tackles, including 12.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 of them sacks. He also had 11 quarterback pressures. Jefferson rushed for 1,155 yards on 173 carries (6.7) with 13 touchdowns. Thomas helped the 11-1 Bearkats average 490.8 yards per game. McCollum had 50 tackles and three interceptions.

Sam Houston’s season ended Saturday with a 42-19 loss to Montana State in the FCS playoff quarterfinals.