Ryan McCollum healthy, back at center for Texas A&M

As athletic directors across the country debated the merits of holding a 2020 football season during August, fans felt the anxiety of looming uncertainty.
Texas A&M center Ryan McCollum experienced it, too.
“They started talking about canceling the season and I was like, ‘There’s no way we can cancel the season,’” McCollum said. “‘There’s no way that I cannot play football again. I’m finally feeling good. I need to get back out there.’”
An injury robbed McCollum of most of his junior season, but he was determined to return for the reward of a senior season at Kyle Field.
“It’s really given me a self motivation, if you will, for this fall, knowing that where I was last year, feeling that I might never get to play again or might not ever be healthy again drives me to do my best every day,” he said.
When three-year starter Erik McCoy was picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, the Aggies’ center position was up for the taking. McCollum seemed like the logical choice to replace McCoy after earning offensive MVP honors during the 2019 spring practice.
“He’s a very good player,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday on the Southeastern Conference coaches’ teleconference. “He’s very intelligent. He understands what’s going on. He understands the big-picture things. The center is like your quarterback in being able to make calls and different things on the run.”
McCollum’s injured back, however, prevented his body from keeping up with his football brain. He struggled to stay on the field last season, playing in just eight games with no starts. When he did play, McCollum said he would wake up on Sunday unable to walk.
In his stead, Colton Prater started all 13 games at center last season.
“He’s smart and tough, which is the best compliment you could give a lineman,” Prater said of McCollum.
The days when getting out of bed was hard and a future in football seemed miles away were the most difficult, McCollum said.
“It was really tough mentally,” he said. “I was starting to get down on myself, thinking, ‘Will I ever be the same? Will I ever be able to play football again?’”
McCollum found solace in conversations with A&M’s training staff, which reminded him to trust a rehabilitation program that involved a lot of work with slow results as he focused on strengthening the muscles that support his back.
It also involved giving up some activities that he loved like golf. McCollum said he had played with his dad since elementary school and typically shoots in the low 90s.
The effort paid off. Heading into 2020 spring practice, McCollum said he was back to full health and ready for his senior season, but the coronavirus pandemic seemingly put all of that hard work in jeopardy.
Ultimately it didn’t stifle McCollum’s return, and the graduate student has started all three games at center for the Aggies this season. He also has played a part in a nice resurgence for the offensive line, which hasn’t allowed a sack in two games.
“Everything he does is right,” Fisher said. “He’s total team. It’s not individual with him. It’s about him being great, so his team can be good. He gives to his teammates. He recently got married and is a great person and a great husband. This young man, you want him to have success, because he does everything right and he deserves success. Sometimes life isn’t fair, but he keeps persevering through those things, and it is very rewarding to see him get rewarded like he has.”
