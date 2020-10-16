Ryan McCollum healthy, back at center for Texas A&M

As athletic directors across the country debated the merits of holding a 2020 football season during August, fans felt the anxiety of looming uncertainty.

Texas A&M center Ryan McCollum experienced it, too.

“They started talking about canceling the season and I was like, ‘There’s no way we can cancel the season,’” McCollum said. “‘There’s no way that I cannot play football again. I’m finally feeling good. I need to get back out there.’”

An injury robbed McCollum of most of his junior season, but he was determined to return for the reward of a senior season at Kyle Field.

“It’s really given me a self motivation, if you will, for this fall, knowing that where I was last year, feeling that I might never get to play again or might not ever be healthy again drives me to do my best every day,” he said.

When three-year starter Erik McCoy was picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, the Aggies’ center position was up for the taking. McCollum seemed like the logical choice to replace McCoy after earning offensive MVP honors during the 2019 spring practice.