RUSK — Madisonville’s Xzavier Whaley ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns, and Jermal Holland caught three passes for 78 yards and one touchdown, but the Mustangs couldn’t catch Rusk in a 37-29 loss Friday in District 10-4A Division II play. Madisonville (3-4, 1-1) will host Center next week. Rusk improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in district.