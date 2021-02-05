Rudder's senior duo of Tianna Mathis, Keaundra Kelly maintain Lady Rangers' playoff streak

Tianna Mathis and Keaundra Kelly have been teammates for five years, but they’ve been best friends longer.
Now near the end of their high school basketball careers, the Rudder seniors and four-year starters are leading the Lady Rangers (19-5, 12-2) to their 13th straight playoff appearance.
“I feel like it’s an experience that everybody needs to experience,” Kelly said of playing alongside a best friend like Mathis. “She’s always there. When I do something bad, she’s always there to pick me up or vice versa.”
Mathis and Kelly are Rudder’s top two scorers. Mathis leads the way with 15.3 points per game, adding 4.4 assists. Kelly is averaging 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
“They’re both kind of quiet, but their game really does the talking,” Rudder head coach John Shelton said. “They lead by example, and it’s two great seniors to have on your team.”
At point guard, Mathis manages the Rudder offense by utilizing her speed and IQ. Having always played the position, she said she embraces the challenge of having to read the entire court while having to protect the ball at the same time.
And while Mathis leads Rudder in scoring, it’s not because she wants to hog the spotlight. Shelton said it’s quite the opposite and that he often has to remind her to shoot the ball she’s so unselfish.
“She’s one of those typical point guards who likes having an assist, making a good pass as much or more as she does scoring,” Shelton said. “In today’s game and society, you don’t see that very often, and it’s the perfect match for what we try to do in our program.”
Kelly tries to serve as the glue of the team. She first started playing basketball at age 6 but soon dropped the sport. She picked it back up in middle school, however, and hasn’t stopped playing since.
When Kelly got to high school, Shelton said he was worried she wouldn’t have the work ethic to handle varsity-level basketball. But as the season approached before Kelly’s freshman year, Shelton said something switched in her as she embraced Rudder’s running style of play.
“She just didn’t work hard, but all it took was about three or four months to get her attitude right where she wanted to work hard and get better,” Shelton said. “Now as a senior, she’s as hard of a worker as any kid I’ve ever had.”
Both Mathis and Kelly will play basketball in college, but the two best friends will soon go their separate ways.
Mathis signed with Texas-Permian Basin on Wednesday and hopes to study criminal justice and pursue a career as a detective. Kelly is still weighing her options between Louisiana’s Centenary and Blinn in Brenham and said she will make a decision after the playoffs. Kelly hopes to study nursing.
Although Mathis and Kelly won’t be college teammates, Kelly said the distance between them won’t end their friendship.
“I think we’re still going to be in touch with each other with FaceTime and phone calls,” Kelly said. “I don’t think it’s going to be that bad.”
For now, Mathis, Kelly and the Lady Rangers are gearing up for the playoffs after finishing second in District 19-5A. Having a healthy Mathis available is a welcome addition for Rudder after last season, when she was involved in a four-wheeler accident the weekend before the playoffs began and played just a handful of minutes during the postseason.
“I feel like it’ll be more of a help because you have more players on the floor that can do more things,” Mathis said.
There’s still time for Rudder to prepare. The Lady Rangers won’t know its first playoff opponent until next Tuesday, and their bi-district playoff opener won’t be until next Friday. Shelton said he is reminding his team to not take making the postseason for granted, adding he likes this squad’s poise in crunch time.
“There’s been probably four or five games when in the fourth quarter it’s tied or we’re down three or four points, and it’s got to the point now I don’t think anybody on the team is really worried, because they know we’re going to come through in the end,” Shelton said. “That’s just the type of team we have. They’re never going to give up until that buzzer sounds.”