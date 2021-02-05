Rudder's senior duo of Tianna Mathis, Keaundra Kelly maintain Lady Rangers' playoff streak

Although Mathis and Kelly won’t be college teammates, Kelly said the distance between them won’t end their friendship.

“I think we’re still going to be in touch with each other with FaceTime and phone calls,” Kelly said. “I don’t think it’s going to be that bad.”

For now, Mathis, Kelly and the Lady Rangers are gearing up for the playoffs after finishing second in District 19-5A. Having a healthy Mathis available is a welcome addition for Rudder after last season, when she was involved in a four-wheeler accident the weekend before the playoffs began and played just a handful of minutes during the postseason.

“I feel like it’ll be more of a help because you have more players on the floor that can do more things,” Mathis said.

There’s still time for Rudder to prepare. The Lady Rangers won’t know its first playoff opponent until next Tuesday, and their bi-district playoff opener won’t be until next Friday. Shelton said he is reminding his team to not take making the postseason for granted, adding he likes this squad’s poise in crunch time.