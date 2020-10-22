Rudder's Clayton Sikorski leading offensive line despite smaller size

Going head-to-head with a 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive lineman is a common occurrence for Rudder’s Clayton Sikorski. But when the 175-pound offensive tackle lines up each week, he’s only focused on two things — being faster than the defender and helping his team succeed.

Sikorski said being a leader this year, he’s seen the team grow both on and off the field through a lot of hard work.

“It’s been completely different from last year and even the years before,” the senior captain said. “It’s just a completely different vibe. This year we’re undefeated so far and everyone is hyped in the locker room. Practices are going good and everyone is working for it.”

Rudder hasn’t reached the playoffs since the program started in 2008, and the motto this year is simple and to the point: “Something to prove.” So far the Rangers (4-0) have proven they can contend for that first playoff berth, and Sikorski is a big part of Rudder’s historic pursuit.

“He’s a great kid,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “He personifies what we’re trying to do.”

Sikorski is helping lead a young offensive line with Jason Batiste the only other returning starter in the unit. Rudder’s offense is averaging 579 yards per game with plenty of help from the line.