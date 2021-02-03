Rudder WR Keithron Lee heading to Austin to play for Longhorns

The Rudder football team wasn’t able to get over that hump and make the playoffs for the first time, but a by product of the Rangers’ successful 6-4 season was wide receiver Keithron Lee blossoming into one of the state’s top recruits. Lee, who made the Texas Football Whataburger super all-state team, signed with the University of Texas on Wednesday.

“I saw [his talent] when I first took the job,” Rudder second-year coach Eric Ezar said. “I told him when he walked in the door I was going to build the team around him. I knew he was going to be good.”

Many throughout the college football world, however, weren’t sold on the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, despite the highlight reel Ezar sent out after Lee’s junior season.

“I couldn’t get anybody to look at him,” Ezar said. “Then finally I got someone to actually watch it, and they were like, ‘This guy’s a heck of a player.’ And I said, yeah, he is, and then it just caught on like wildfire.”

Texas recently hired former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as head coach, and he’s become the latest Lee fan.