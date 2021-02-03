Rudder WR Keithron Lee heading to Austin to play for Longhorns

The Rudder football team wasn’t able to get over that hump and make the playoffs for the first time, but a by product of the Rangers’ successful 6-4 season was wide receiver Keithron Lee blossoming into one of the state’s top recruits. Lee, who made the Texas Football Whataburger super all-state team, signed with the University of Texas on Wednesday.
“I saw [his talent] when I first took the job,” Rudder second-year coach Eric Ezar said. “I told him when he walked in the door I was going to build the team around him. I knew he was going to be good.”
Many throughout the college football world, however, weren’t sold on the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, despite the highlight reel Ezar sent out after Lee’s junior season.
“I couldn’t get anybody to look at him,” Ezar said. “Then finally I got someone to actually watch it, and they were like, ‘This guy’s a heck of a player.’ And I said, yeah, he is, and then it just caught on like wildfire.”
Texas recently hired former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as head coach, and he’s become the latest Lee fan.
“[Lee’s] got a real high football IQ,” Sarkisian said, adding that Lee is suited for jet sweeps and bubble screens. “Those things stand out, but when you start digging in the tape on him, his ability to adjust on the football down the field is something that’s very impressive to me. He’s got tremendous hand-eye coordination. He can make plays on the ball. He wins one-on-ones.”
For his part, Lee is excited to play for the Longhorns’ new head coach.
“I know Coach Sarkisian is a football brain,” Lee said. “He motions a lot, and that’s right down my alley. I think I’ll be perfect in that offense.”
Lee had 65 receptions for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He added 554 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on 65 carries.
Rated the state’s 98th-best recruit by 247Sports.com, Lee was recruited by UT wide receiver coach Andre Coleman, who was retained by Sarkisian after UT fired Tom Herman.
“For me, it was easy,” Lee said of sticking with his commitment to Texas when the Longhorns hired Sarkisian. “I bought into what [Coleman] was saying because it made sense.”
Texas had a huge selling point with Lee no matter who was the head coach — proximity to home.
“It’s not too far from home, and I want to see my family get a chance to see me play,” said Lee, who spent about 15 minutes at Wednesday’s Rudder signing party taking pictures with Orange-clad friends and relatives. “Austin was just the right distance for me and my family.”
Lee gave thanks to Ezar and his son, Rudder junior quarterback EJ Ezar, who had big hands in helping him earn a scholarship.
“EJ and myself, we came in and worked on routes and timing this summer,” Lee said. “That was big, and we definitely conditioned more, and we were in the weight room more.”
Moving on
Here are the boys high school athletes from around the Brazos Valley who signed with colleges Wednesday: Roderick Brown, College Station (Navarro College, football); Nico Bulholf, Bryan, (MIT, football); Kenneth Collins, Bryan (Texas A&M, football, preferred walk-on); Anthony Criscione, A&M Consolidated (Simpson College, wrestling); Anthony Dansby, Rockdale (Blinn, football); Eric Goodman, A&M Consolidated (West Texas A&M, football); Jo’Vaughn Holmes, College Station (Navarro College, football); Owen Jebson, College Station (Texas A&M, football, preferred walk-on); Keithron Lee, Rudder (Texas, football); Ty Mayberry, Rockdale (Texas-Permian Basin, football); Cooper McKenzie, A&M Consolidated (Temple College, baseball); Brad Rudis, Madisonville (Texas A&M, baseball); Lucas Sampson, College Station (Angelo State, football); Vince Sheffield, A&M Consolidated (Navarro College, football); Micah Smith, Hearne (Eastern New Mexico, football); Jaylon Walter, A&M Consolidated (University of Lynchburg, football); Malik Ross, A&M Consolidated (Mary Hardin-Baylor, football).