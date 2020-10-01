 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudder wide receiver Keithron Lee a valuable leader for program
0 comments
top story

Rudder wide receiver Keithron Lee a valuable leader for program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rudder vs. Bastrop football

Rudder's Keithron Lee (5) celebrates with Desmond Murphy (52) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Bastrop at Merrill Green Stadium on Aug. 30.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
35:27 Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Recapping Week 1 of 5A/6A action, plus looking ahead to Week 6 of the season

Keithron Lee is up for any challenge.

The Rudder wide receiver isn’t afraid of change and instead embraces the chance to learn more, something he’s had to do often in his three years with the Rangers.

Lee joined a Little League football team in elementary school and continued playing through junior high. But Lee decided to quit the sport his freshman year of high school to focus on basketball, his other passion. After one year away from the gridiron, Lee tried out for the team in hopes of helping Rudder to its first playoff season.

Lee said going back to football was never the plan, but he knew something was missing.

“I looked at it not as a challenge, but as something I got to do because I was just playing basketball,” Lee said about joining the football team. “I was trying to find my way and see what I could do and what I could be good at, and then I fell in love with football.”

Despite a year off, Lee made the varsity squad as a sophomore and started his reign as one of the Rangers best weapons offensively. Lee compiled 472 receiving yards on 21 receptions with five touchdowns in his first season and had 101 yards on the ground.

“The first game I probably had jitters,” Lee said. “I wouldn’t say I was scared but it was like, after the first game I kind of felt like this is what I can do. Football is the answer.”

The 5-foot-11 senior upped the ante in his junior year, making the All-Brazos Valley second team and first-team all-district after averaging 18.2 yards per catch for 711 yards and 11 touchdowns, as well as 502 rushing yards on 48 carries and seven touchdowns.

Lee quickly found his spot on the team and his talent makes him a force on the field, Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“When he picks it up, everybody else does and if he says something then everybody listens,” Ezar said. “He kind of has that natural ability. ...The kids already respect him because of the way he plays the game, but then he’s able to show it in practice by working hard. ”

Lee continues to light up the Rangers stat sheet, especially with the addition of junior quarterback EJ Ezar, two-year coach Ezar’s son, helping out under center.

“We had to grow a connection so over the summer we spent countless hours getting the timing down and running routes. It helped a lot,” Lee said.

Lee and EJ Ezar showed their strong connection in the Rangers’ season-opening 49-7 win over Bastrop last week.

The duo partnered up for three touchdowns on the night, as Lee finished with five receptions for 158 yards and rushed for 44 yards on four carries, lifting Rudder to its first win over the Bears in two years.

Ezar said even when opponents double team Lee, EJ Ezar is able to scramble, which allows Lee to create a play out of a bad situation.

“I think the EJ’s ability to scramble really helps Keithron get the ball in solo situations because [the other team] may plan to take Keithron out, but then when the play gets extended there’s no plan, it’s just kind of like playing street ball. And that’s when [Lee] makes his biggest plays,” Ezar said.

Lee plans to continue to make big plays this season to reach his dream of playing in college, but he said his goal this year is to be the best leader to his teammates.  

Lee said the key to Rudder’s success this year will be dependent on each aspect of the game working together — offense, defense and special teams. Lee said this became obvious to him and his teammates in Week 1.  

“When I saw that we could play well and compete on all three teams, offense, defense and special teams that’s when we all knew like “OK, we can do something here, we can be special,’” Lee said.

KEITHRON LEE UP CLOSE

• Favorite color: blue

• Favorite football player: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson

• Favorite football team: Dallas Cowboys

• Favorite pregame ritual: pump everyone up in the locker room.

• If I didn’t play football, I would play: baseball

• Whataburger order: Patty Melt with a lemonade

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert