Rudder wide receiver Keithron Lee a valuable leader for program

Keithron Lee is up for any challenge.

The Rudder wide receiver isn’t afraid of change and instead embraces the chance to learn more, something he’s had to do often in his three years with the Rangers.

Lee joined a Little League football team in elementary school and continued playing through junior high. But Lee decided to quit the sport his freshman year of high school to focus on basketball, his other passion. After one year away from the gridiron, Lee tried out for the team in hopes of helping Rudder to its first playoff season.

Lee said going back to football was never the plan, but he knew something was missing.

“I looked at it not as a challenge, but as something I got to do because I was just playing basketball,” Lee said about joining the football team. “I was trying to find my way and see what I could do and what I could be good at, and then I fell in love with football.”

Despite a year off, Lee made the varsity squad as a sophomore and started his reign as one of the Rangers best weapons offensively. Lee compiled 472 receiving yards on 21 receptions with five touchdowns in his first season and had 101 yards on the ground.