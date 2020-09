× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Symia Alexander and Asani McGee each had 12 kills, and Hailey Pohl had 20 assists and six aces to help the Rudder volleyball team sweep Waco 25-18, 25-9, 25-16 on Saturday.

McGee also had two aces, while Reagan Aponte had 13 assists. Neeley Rutledge had six aces and Ariel Greene had five.

Rudder (6-2) will open District 19-5A play at home Tuesday against Magnolia West.