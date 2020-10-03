 Skip to main content
Rudder volleyball team sweeps Temple
Rudder volleyball team sweeps Temple

Asani McGee had nine kills and two blocks, and Londyn Singleton had eight kills, three blocks and two aces to help the Rudder volleyball team sweep Temple 25-11, 25-14, 25-17 on Saturday.

Symia Alexander also had seven kills and four blocks for Rudder (7-4), while Ariel Greene had six aces; Hailey Pohl 20 assists; Reagan Aponte 11 assists, eight digs; and Gracie Menchaca 13 digs.

The Rudder JV improved to 6-3 with a 25-19, 27-29, 25-8 victory. Rudder’s freshmen (3-5) lost 27-25, 25-23, and Rudder’s freshman Green improved to 3-4 with a 25-5, 25-19 victory.

