Rudder volleyball team sweeps Manor in nondistrict play

The Rudder volleyball team defeated Manor 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 on Tuesday night.
Asani McGee had a team-high 11 kills, and Symia Alexander had nine kills and three blocks. Neeley Rutledge added five kills.
Hailey Pohl had a team-high 17 assists, and Reagan Aponte added 11 assists. Rutledge, Aponte and Ariel Greene each led the Rangers with three aces.
Rudder JV won 25-20, 25-7. The Rudder freshmen won 25-16, 26-16, and Rudder Green won 25-12, 25-12.
The Rangers (4-2) will play at Waco University on Friday.
