Rudder volleyball team struggles to keep up with Magnolia West

“On our side we didn’t quit. We kept flying around,” Pence said. “The first game was a lot faster than we’ve been playing, so I didn’t feel like we played very good defense, but that improved toward the end of first game and in the third game.”

Overall, McGee had six kills and two blocks and Singleton and Symia Alexander had four kills each for Rudder. Neely Rutledge added three kills. Hailey Pohl led the Lady Rangers in assists with 11. Mencheka finished with 12 digs, and Singleton had six.

“Gracie has become so seasoned that I don’t even worry about her back there,” Pence said. “She is so good, really good. They were over our blocks, so we have to figure out how to dig balls when people are above us. We are not the tallest team out there.”

May had at least four kills in each game, while Frankie Mullens had 10 overall and Evyn Snook had seven for the Lady Mustangs.

Rudder played Magnolia West to an 8-8 tie in the third set. Alexander and McGee each had two kills over the opening stretch. Singleton had a kill, and Pohl posted an ace before the Lady Mustangs strung together five points to take the lead for good. A few points later, May had three straight kills, and after Rudder closed within 20-14, Snook ended any chance of a comeback with three straight kills.