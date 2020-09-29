Rudder volleyball team struggles to keep up with Magnolia West

The momentum the Rudder volleyball team gained from a 6-2 start to the season hit a wall in the District 19-5A opener at The Armory on Tuesday.
Seventh-ranked Magnolia West scored the first 13 points and raced to a 25-12, 25-4, 25-16 victory.
“I really liked their team last year, and they were all underclassmen,” Rudder coach Jacky Pence said. “All their impact players were underclassmen, and Alyssa May, she’s the real deal. She hits such a heavy ball. It’s really fun to compete against her, but we just don’t see that type of ball hit at us a lot.”
May finished with 16 kills, two from the back row in Magnolia West’s fast start.
“Those first 10 to 12 points, Magnolia West didn’t make a mistake,” Pence said. “It wasn’t like we were terrible. The ball just kept coming back a little bit faster. I made a couple of subs, tried that, called timeouts. Honestly my kids didn’t panic. [Magnolia West] just could not make a mistake.”
The Lady Rangers got on the scoreboard thanks to an Asani McGee kill, but it was the defense of libero Gracie Mencheka that kept Magnolia West (7-1, 1-0) from making it 14 straight points. Mencheka dove three times for digs with her final one setting up McGee’s kill.
The Lady Rangers followed with a kill from Londyn Singleton and another from McGee and played Magnolia West even in the opening set once they broke the ice.
“On our side we didn’t quit. We kept flying around,” Pence said. “The first game was a lot faster than we’ve been playing, so I didn’t feel like we played very good defense, but that improved toward the end of first game and in the third game.”
Overall, McGee had six kills and two blocks and Singleton and Symia Alexander had four kills each for Rudder. Neely Rutledge added three kills. Hailey Pohl led the Lady Rangers in assists with 11. Mencheka finished with 12 digs, and Singleton had six.
“Gracie has become so seasoned that I don’t even worry about her back there,” Pence said. “She is so good, really good. They were over our blocks, so we have to figure out how to dig balls when people are above us. We are not the tallest team out there.”
May had at least four kills in each game, while Frankie Mullens had 10 overall and Evyn Snook had seven for the Lady Mustangs.
Rudder played Magnolia West to an 8-8 tie in the third set. Alexander and McGee each had two kills over the opening stretch. Singleton had a kill, and Pohl posted an ace before the Lady Mustangs strung together five points to take the lead for good. A few points later, May had three straight kills, and after Rudder closed within 20-14, Snook ended any chance of a comeback with three straight kills.
•
NOTES — Magnolia won the JV match 25-18, 25-10, the freshman A match 25-15, 25-17 and the freshman B match 25-14, 25-16.
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!