Rudder volleyball team outlasts A&M Consolidated in five sets

Asani McGee had 17 kills and five blocks for Rudder (12-9, 5-7), while Symia nine kills and four blocks, and Gracie Menchaca had 16 digs. Neeley Rutledge had 10 digs and four aces. Hailey Pohl had 34 assists, 10 digs and two aces. Jordan Little had nine digs and two aces, and Ariel Greene had three aces.