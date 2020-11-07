 Skip to main content
Rudder volleyball team outlasts A&M Consolidated in five sets
Rudder volleyball team outlasts A&M Consolidated in five sets

The Rudder volleyball team rallied to beat A&M Consolidated 16-25, 25-14, 17-25, 25-14, 15-9 on Friday in District 19-5A play at Tiger Gym.

Asani McGee had 17 kills and five blocks for Rudder (12-9, 5-7), while Symia nine kills and four blocks, and Gracie Menchaca had 16 digs. Neeley Rutledge had 10 digs and four aces. Hailey Pohl had 34 assists, 10 digs and two aces. Jordan Little had nine digs and two aces, and Ariel Greene had three aces.

Consol fell to 7-11 overall and 3-8 in district.

Consol won the JV match 25-9, 25-18 and the freshman match 25-20, 25-12.

