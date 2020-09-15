Rudder volleyball team goes 1-1 on opening night

HUNTSVILLE — The Rudder volleyball team split its first two matches of the season, beating Cleveland 25-16, 25-11, 25-11 and losing to Huntsville 25-16, 25-20, 27-25 on Tuesday.

Rudder’s Asani McGee had 26 kills, and setter Hailey Pohl had 26 assists and 10 aces over the two matches. Symia Alexander had 13 kills; Reagan Aponte 12 assists, three aces; Gracie Menchaca 20 digs; and Neeley Rutledge 16 digs.

Rudder’s JV beat Cleveland 26-24, 25-16 and Huntsville 25-20, 25-22. Rudder’s freshman team lost to Huntsville 26-24, 23-25, 15-12, and the Rudder freshman Green lost to Cleveland 18-25, 26-24, 15-13.

Rudder will play at Navasota at 4 p.m. Friday. The match originally was scheduled to be held at Rudder, but the schools moved it to Rattler Gym.