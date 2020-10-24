Rudder volleyball team falls at Magnolia West

MAGNOLIA — The Rudder volleyball team lost to third-ranked Magnolia West 25-10, 25-21, 25-13 on Friday in District 19-5A action.
Rudder’s Asani McGee had seven kills and two aces; Gracie Menchaca 15 digs, three aces; Neeley Rutledge four aces; Londyn Singleton 11 digs; Jordan Little 10 digs; and Hailey Pohl 13 assists, seven digs.
The Lady Rangers fell to 10-7 overall and 3-5 in district. Magnolia West improved to 15-1 overall and 8-0 in district.
Rudder JV (7-8) lost 25-11, 25-17. Rudder freshmen (4-10) lost 25-10, 25-13, and Rudder freshman Green (6-7) lost 25-17, 25-21.
