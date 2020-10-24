 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudder volleyball team falls at Magnolia West
0 comments

Rudder volleyball team falls at Magnolia West

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MAGNOLIA — The Rudder volleyball team lost to third-ranked Magnolia West 25-10, 25-21, 25-13 on Friday in District 19-5A action.

Rudder’s Asani McGee had seven kills and two aces; Gracie Menchaca 15 digs, three aces; Neeley Rutledge four aces; Londyn Singleton 11 digs; Jordan Little 10 digs; and Hailey Pohl 13 assists, seven digs.

The Lady Rangers fell to 10-7 overall and 3-5 in district. Magnolia West improved to 15-1 overall and 8-0 in district.

Rudder JV (7-8) lost 25-11, 25-17. Rudder freshmen (4-10) lost 25-10, 25-13, and Rudder freshman Green (6-7) lost 25-17, 25-21.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert