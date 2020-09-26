Rudder volleyball team edges past Waco University in four sets

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Asani McGee had 16 kills and three aces, and Hailey Pohl had 26 assists, 10 digs and four aces to help the Rudder volleyball team beat Waco University 25-9, 22-25, 25-12, 25-16 on Friday.

Rudder’s Symia Alexander had nine kills and two blocks. Ariel Greene had five kills and seven digs, and Jordan Little had six aces as the Lady Rangers improved to 5-2.