Rudder volleyball team edges past Waco University in four sets

Asani McGee had 16 kills and three aces, and Hailey Pohl had 26 assists, 10 digs and four aces to help the Rudder volleyball team beat Waco University 25-9, 22-25, 25-12, 25-16 on Friday.
Rudder’s Symia Alexander had nine kills and two blocks. Ariel Greene had five kills and seven digs, and Jordan Little had six aces as the Lady Rangers improved to 5-2.
Rudder’s JV won 25-19, 25-13 to improve to 4-1. Rudder’s freshmen (3-2) won 25-18, 15-25, 25-21, and Rudder freshman Green (2-2) beat Somerville 25-10, 25-18.
