The Rudder volleyball team earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for the 12th consecutive year.
The 2019-20 squad had a 3.69 team GPA, putting the Rangers in the top 2% of high schools in Texas for academic achievement.
Teams must have a minimum 3.30 GPA and show a commitment to academic excellence to earn the award. Texas led the nation with 46 high school teams earning the award, and Rudder was one of only seven teams in the state to earn the award and raise at least $1,500 for the Side-Out Foundation, which raises awareness and funds through volleyball events for the treatment of Stage 4 breast cancer.
