Rudder volleyball team earns first win over A&M Consolidated

Consol called timeout down 7-2, and Pence said she warned her team it wasn’t over, that she had seen to many close games after quick starts. Consol proved her right and rallied to tie the score at 8 on a Rudder violation. The Lady Tigers then went up 10-9 on a Jordyn English kill. At 10-10 the Lady Rangers regained the lead when McGee’s block caromed off Pohl’s head and over the net for a point.

“When I saw that, I thought, ‘Oh, this is good,’” Pence said. “It literally went off her head.”

Consol twice rallied to even the match by taking sets two and four but couldn’t overcome its own mistakes.

“Too many hitting errors, and I tell them all the time we can’t play down from our potential,” Consol head coach Colten Conner said. “We’ve got to focus on ourselves and we made too many errors. They capitalized on the points they needed too, but we gave them half their points. Fourth game, that’s the way [we should play].”

McGee, who had four blocks, led Rudder with 17 kills and had only three errors, but it was the Lady Rangers’ back line that kept them in points and ultimately the match. Libero Gracie Menchaca had 28 digs and got plenty of help from Singleton with 21 and Jordan Little with 19. Singleton also had 12 kills.