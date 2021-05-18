Rudder volleyball team earns awards at annual banquet

Rudder senior setter Hailey Pohl was named the most valuable player on the Lady Ranger volleyball team. She averaged 4.8 assists and 2.2 digs per set for the 13-10 Lady Rangers. Junior middle hitter Asani McGee was the offensive most valuable player and senior libero Gracie Menchaca was the defensive MVP. McGee had 239 kills and Menchaca had 250 digs. Sophomore outside hitter Neeley Rutledge and sophomore defensive specialist/Londyn Singleton shared the newcomer MVP. Senior defensive specialists Ariel Greene and Jordan Little shared the Ranger Heart Award.

Junior varsity award winners were Daya Ponce for best teammate and Jocelyn Moreno for most improved. For the freshmen, Laynie Hernandez won bet teammate and Haylee Valadez was most improved. For the Green team, Britney Acosta won best teammate and Makenna Morales was most improved.

Earning Texas High School Coaches Association’s all-stat honors were Little and senior outside hitter Jordyn Woodard on the second team and Menchaca was honorable mention. Grabbing Texas Girls Coaches Association all-state honors were Little and Woodard.

McGree made the Greater Houston Volleyball Coaches Association’s all-star team, while grabbing All-GHVCA academic honors were junior outside hitter/middle hitter Jordyn Pfeffer, sophomore outsider hitter Neeley Rutledge, Little, Singleton and Woodard.