Rudder volleyball team defeats Katy Paetow in four sets
Rudder volleyball team defeats Katy Paetow in four sets

Rudder vs. Katy Paetow volleyball

Rudder's Hailey Pohl (11) and Symia Alexander (12) try to block a hit by Katy Paetow's Samantha Guillory (8) in the first set Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at The Armory.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Asani McGee had 10 kills and five blocks, and Gracie Menchaca had 14 digs and four aces to help the Rudder volleyball team beat Katy Paetow 25-20, 25-12, 21-25, 25-11 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at The Armory.

Rudder’s Symia Alexander had seven kills. Jordyn Woodard had five kills. Jordan Little had 14 digs and two aces, and Hailey Pohl had 20 assists, eight digs and three aces for the Lady Rangers (13-9, 6-7).

Rudder won the JV match 25-15, 25-16. Paetow won the freshman A match 25-14, 25-15 and the freshman B match 25-21, 25-19.

