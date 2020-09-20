Rudder volleyball goes 1-1 in nondistrict play Saturday

The Rudder volleyball team fell to Killeen Ellison in three sets 25-23, 15-25 19-25, 22-25, but took the win over New Caney Porter 25-21, 25-18, 25-13 to close out a day of nondistrict play.

The Lady Rangers moved to 3-2 on the season and were led by junior midde hitter Asani McGee, who had 25 kills and five blocks. Symia Alexander finished with 15 kills, followed by Neeley Rutledge with 10 kills, 19 digs and four aces, Ariel Greene with 11 digs and three aces, Gracie Menchaca with 22 digs, eight assists and Hailey Pohl led the team in assists with 41, along with 20 digs and six kills.