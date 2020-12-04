Rudder tops Lamar Consolidated 28-21 in season finale, has second-best finish in program history

ROSENBERG — A strong second half helped Rudder end its 2020 campaign with a 28-21 win over Lamar Consolidated on Thursday night at Traylor Stadium after a sloppy start.

The Rangers (6-4, 2-4) finished fifth place in District 10-5A Division II, marking the second-best finish in Rudder’s school history.

Montavian Reed put Rudder ahead with a 7-yard touchdown run with 9:43 left in the game. Jeremiah Johnson caught a two-point conversion to extend the Rangers lead to 28-21.

A trio of defensive stops helped the Rangers secure the victory.

After taking the lead, Rudder stopped the Mustangs on fourth-down in Ranger territory. Later, Gage Schwartz intercepted a pass in Rudder territory with 3:15 left in the game. Lamar Consolidated had one final possession, but had a turnover on downs with less than two minutes to play.

Rudder rolled to start the second half thanks to a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs from quarterback EJ Ezar. His first score tied the game at 14 with 7:41 left in the third quarter. The Rangers then took their first lead of the game with 1:08 left in the third quarter, but a missed extra-point left them only leading 20-14.