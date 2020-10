The Rudder football team will play Nacogdoches at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium, Bryan athletics director Janice Williamson said Wednesday afternoon.

Rudder (2-0) was scheduled to play Waco University, which had to cancel because of COVID-19. Bryan was able to replace University (0-2) with Nacogdoches (1-0), which had been scheduled to play Tyler.