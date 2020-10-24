Rudder suffers first loss of season in district opener against Huntsville

Rudder got the ball back with Keithron Lee’s interception, the Rangers (4-1, 0-1) had to settle for a 22-yard field goal by Rogelio Martinez on fourth-and-5 with 1:48 left in the first quarter.

Rudder cut into Huntsville’s lead just before halftime when EJ Ezar hit Keithron Lee with a short pass, and Lee took it up the right side then cut through midfield for a 71-yard TD catch with 2:47 left in the second quarter.

Rudder inched closer in a mostly quiet third quarter with the lone score coming on a 14-yard touchdown pass from EJ Ezar to Lee on fourth-and-goal, getting the Rangers to within 22-17 with 2:35 left in the quarter. The Rangers had three penalties in the third, adding to their eight in the first half with two of them stopping Rudder in the red zone.

“We have to clean that up a little bit” Eric Ezar said. “There are some things we can fix, and we have to go fix them.”

Huntsville took a 29-17 lead to start the fourth quarter on Jaylon McClain’s 7-yard TD run. The Hornets’ two-point conversion failed, but a Rudder penalty gave them another chance. Huntsville drew a penalty on the next attempt then opted to kick with Christian Avelar making it.