Rudder suffers first loss of season in district opener against Huntsville

Rudder met its match on Friday.
The unstoppable Ranger offense came to a screeching halt in a 36-17 loss to Huntsville at Merrill Green Stadium to open District 10-5A Division II play Friday
Huntsville’s defense put a damper on Rudder’s run game and pressured the Rangers’ play-making receivers as the Hornets (4-0, 1-0) used three Rudder turnovers — one fumble, two interceptions — to help build a 22-10 halftime lead.
“You have to give Huntsville a lot of credit,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “They played well and had a great defensive line. They kind of took away what we could do runwise, so we became one-dimensional a little bit. They made the plays tonight and we didn’t, but I thought we fought hard. We’ve come a long way, just not quite as far as we thought we’ve come.”
The Hornets took up more than half of the first quarter with a long opening drive, capping it with a 15-yard touchdown run by Justin Butcher with 5:57 left. Butcher reached the end zone two more times with runs of 2 and 5 yards in the second quarter and finished with 75 yards on 12 carries.
Rudder’s first drive included a 56-yard pass from EJ Ezar to Marcus Diles to get to Huntsville’s 6-yard line, but an illegal player downfield penalty brought it back. After the penalty, Huntsville’s Ethan Minor intercepted a pass and returned it 29 yards.
Rudder got the ball back with Keithron Lee’s interception, the Rangers (4-1, 0-1) had to settle for a 22-yard field goal by Rogelio Martinez on fourth-and-5 with 1:48 left in the first quarter.
Rudder cut into Huntsville’s lead just before halftime when EJ Ezar hit Keithron Lee with a short pass, and Lee took it up the right side then cut through midfield for a 71-yard TD catch with 2:47 left in the second quarter.
Rudder inched closer in a mostly quiet third quarter with the lone score coming on a 14-yard touchdown pass from EJ Ezar to Lee on fourth-and-goal, getting the Rangers to within 22-17 with 2:35 left in the quarter. The Rangers had three penalties in the third, adding to their eight in the first half with two of them stopping Rudder in the red zone.
“We have to clean that up a little bit” Eric Ezar said. “There are some things we can fix, and we have to go fix them.”
Huntsville took a 29-17 lead to start the fourth quarter on Jaylon McClain’s 7-yard TD run. The Hornets’ two-point conversion failed, but a Rudder penalty gave them another chance. Huntsville drew a penalty on the next attempt then opted to kick with Christian Avelar making it.
The Rangers couldn’t convert a fourth-and-1 and threw another interception in the final quarter, and Huntsville put away the game with McClain’s 49-yard TD run with four minutes left.
EJ Ezar completed 18 of 40 passes for 235 yards, two TDs and three interceptions. Lee had 134 yards on seven carries and 85 yards on five receptions.
Huntsville quarterback AJ Wilson went 7-of-10 passing for 94 yards with one interception, while McClain dominated the run game with 162 yards on 22 carries.
Rudder will travel to Montgomery Lake Creek next week, while Huntsville hosts A&M Consolidated.
“I told them the 24-hour rule,” Coach Ezar said. “They can be upset for 24 hours, then they have to shake it off and get ready to play.”
