Rudder softball team loses to Katy Paetow in extra innings

The Rudder softball team was just three outs from grabbing its first district win, but Katy Paetow rallied for a 4-2 victory in nine innings Tuesday in District 19-5A play at Lady Ranger Field.

Paetow first baseman Angie Gonzales singled through the right side of the infield in the top of the ninth to drive in the two decisive runs. Rudder catcher Gracie Menchaca hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the ninth, but Lady Panthers’ pitcher Jade Catherwood retired the next three batters to silence any chance of a Ranger comeback.

“Today was one of the first times we battled throughout that whole time all the way up until that seventh inning until we committed that one little crucial error that kind of got things rolling for them,” Rudder coach BJ Mendez said.

Paetow plated two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 2 but left the go-ahead run stranded at third base. The Lady Rangers went down in order in the bottom of the seventh, sending the game into extra innings.

Rudder starter Mia Guerrero threw six scoreless innings. Reliever Jocelyn Montoya took the loss.