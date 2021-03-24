Rudder softball team loses to Katy Paetow in extra innings

The Rudder softball team was just three outs from grabbing its first district win, but Katy Paetow rallied for a 4-2 victory in nine innings Tuesday in District 19-5A play at Lady Ranger Field.
Paetow first baseman Angie Gonzales singled through the right side of the infield in the top of the ninth to drive in the two decisive runs. Rudder catcher Gracie Menchaca hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the ninth, but Lady Panthers’ pitcher Jade Catherwood retired the next three batters to silence any chance of a Ranger comeback.
“Today was one of the first times we battled throughout that whole time all the way up until that seventh inning until we committed that one little crucial error that kind of got things rolling for them,” Rudder coach BJ Mendez said.
Paetow plated two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 2 but left the go-ahead run stranded at third base. The Lady Rangers went down in order in the bottom of the seventh, sending the game into extra innings.
Rudder starter Mia Guerrero threw six scoreless innings. Reliever Jocelyn Montoya took the loss.
“The lineup was coming the fourth time around, so we kind of wanted to give a different look with Jocelyn in the circle,” Mendez said of his decision to pull Guerrero before the seventh. “She’s been coming in and shutting some stuff down for us. I had all the faith in the world in her, otherwise I wouldn’t have made the move.”
Rudder scored one run in the bottom of the second to take an early 1-0 lead.
The Lady Rangers missed an opportunity to extend their lead in the third, stranding two runners in scoring position. In total, Rudder left 11 runners on base.
Rudder added to its lead in the fourth inning. Right fielder Shantel Harmon hit a leadoff double off the left-field fence, and pinch runner Alexia Ponce scored from third two batters later, beating a throw home from the shortstop on a groundball.
The Lady Rangers worked out of a jam in the fifth to preserve their two-run lead. Paetow put its first two batters in scoring position after a leadoff walk was followed by a shot into left-center field. But Guerrero retired the next three batters, capped by a diving catch by center fielder Jailynn White to strand the two Lady Panthers.
Rudder will continue 19-5A play at 6:30 p.m. Friday against College Station at home. In spite of the loss, Mendez said he sees his team continuing to improve by making bigger plays in the field and at the plate, adding the Lady Rangers are ready to turn the corner.
“We’re trying to get rid of the word ‘loss,’” Mendez said. “We’re doing a lot of things to where we’re trying to change the mental aspect of our games. It’s still a process. We’re still working towards it, but we had a lot of great things that came out of tonight.”