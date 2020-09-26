Rudder opens season in dazzling fashion with 49-7 win over Bastrop

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BASTROP — Keithron Lee and EJ Ezar have waited months to play in a football game again, and they made the most of their first chance in Rudder’s season opener.

The quarterback-receiver duo connected six times for 166 yards and three touchdowns in Rudder’s 49-7 rout of Bastrop at Bastrop Memorial Stadium on Friday in nondistrict play.

“They’ve been working all summer,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “Even during the quarantine they would find a park and go throw along with Marcus Diles, and a lot of our receivers would go out. They worked hard, and it really showed some of the things that they can do. But it was a team game. The ball got spread around good tonight.”

EJ Ezar found Lee in the left corner of the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds left in the first half for a 28-0 lead. It completed a fantastic start for the tandem. Ezar completed 14 of 21 passes for 183 yards and ran for 44 yards and a TD in the first half, while Lee had two receptions for 46 yards and rushed for 44 yards on three carries before halftime.

Their chemistry continued in the second half as they accounted for Rudder’s final two touchdowns.