Rudder Homecoming King helps pace Rangers' 48-21 victory over Nacogdoches

About the only time Rudder senior Keithron Lee wasn’t juking opposing players on his way to the end zone came when he stood still at midfield during the halftime ceremony while being crowned Homecoming King.

Lee scored four times, twice on catches and twice on runs with all four touchdowns covering 19 or more yards, and the Rangers cruised to a 48-21 victory over the Nacogdoches Dragons on Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.

“He’s amazing,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “He makes me a great play caller. If I don’t know what to call, it’s let me get the ball in Keithron’s hands and see what happens, and he was amazing tonight like usual.”

Lee scored on a 28-yard catch in the end zone by pulling the ball in between two of the Dragons’ better defenders in the secondary for a 19-14 lead early in the second quarter. On Rudder’s next possession, he took a quick hitch pass near the sideline and ran it in from 36 yards. No less than five defenders had a shot at Lee, but he made all of them miss including one near the goal line with a nifty cut inside for a 27-14 lead.

Rudder added to its lead 10 seconds before halftime on an 8-yard run up the middle by DJ Wallace. The Rangers drove 49 yards in 59 seconds and didn’t have to use on of its three timeouts they had when the drive started.