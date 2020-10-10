Rudder Homecoming King helps pace Rangers' 48-21 victory over Nacogdoches

About the only time Rudder senior Keithron Lee wasn’t juking opposing players on his way to the end zone came when he stood still at midfield during the halftime ceremony while being crowned Homecoming King.
Lee scored four times, twice on catches and twice on runs with all four touchdowns covering 19 or more yards, and the Rangers cruised to a 48-21 victory over the Nacogdoches Dragons on Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.
“He’s amazing,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said. “He makes me a great play caller. If I don’t know what to call, it’s let me get the ball in Keithron’s hands and see what happens, and he was amazing tonight like usual.”
Lee scored on a 28-yard catch in the end zone by pulling the ball in between two of the Dragons’ better defenders in the secondary for a 19-14 lead early in the second quarter. On Rudder’s next possession, he took a quick hitch pass near the sideline and ran it in from 36 yards. No less than five defenders had a shot at Lee, but he made all of them miss including one near the goal line with a nifty cut inside for a 27-14 lead.
Rudder added to its lead 10 seconds before halftime on an 8-yard run up the middle by DJ Wallace. The Rangers drove 49 yards in 59 seconds and didn’t have to use on of its three timeouts they had when the drive started.
Rudder’s Marcus Diles opened the game in spectacular fashion with a 90-yard kickoff return that came up 3 yards shy of the end zone when he was caught by Dillon Williams. The Dragons then held the Rangers on downs thanks in part to a penalty.
Rudder go the ball back, and 3 minutes later quarterback EJ Ezar bulled over from the 2 for a 7-0 lead. Lee had the big play on the 47-yard drive with a 16-yard run.
Devion Howard did it all on the Rangers’ second score, blocking a Reid Boyett punt and picking it up on the run and scoring on a 43-yard return.
Rudder’s Jeremiah Johnson also blocked a punt, setting up the Rangers’ final touchdown of the half.
The Ranger defense, which got interceptions from Marcus Heard and Dylan Preston, shut out the Dragons in the second half. Lee, who had 70 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving on four catches, was the beneficiary, scoring on runs of 19 and 26 yards. On each run he either ran around or between at least four defenders.
“I’m proud of our defense tonight,” Eric Ezar said. “They came back from last week and I thought they would, because if they have a bad one they always come back and play really good. They got some turnovers and really made it a little bit more of a relaxing game.”
NOTES — The Rangers were scheduled to play Waco University on Friday but had to look elsewhere for an opponent when University ran into COVID-19 issues. ... Bella Gonzalez was crowned Homecoming Queen during Rudder’s halftime ceremony.
