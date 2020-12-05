Rudder girls take second, College Station third at season-opening gymnastics meet

The Rudder girls gymnastics team finished second at its season-opening meet Friday at The Armory.

Round Rock won with 114.05 points followed by Rudder (112.4), College Station (108) and A&M Consolidated (68.7).

Rudder freshman Savannah Hall won the balance beam and floor exercise and placed fourth on the uneven parallel bars, fifth on the vault and second in the all-around. Sophomore Mary Fletcher won the bars and placed third on the beam, ninth on the floor and fourth all-around. Sophomore Ellie Crouch finished seventh on the floor, eighth on the bars and vault and seventh all-around. Junior Heaven Rivas placed seventh on the beam, ninth on the floor and eighth all-around, and junior Mykah Duncan finished eighth on the vault and floor and ninth all-around.

College Station’s Irene Benavides-Perez placed second on the vault, fourth on the bars, ninth on the floor, 10th on the beam and fifth all-around. Raven Newton finished fifth on the vault, ninth on the floor and 10th all-around. Emma Lewis placed eighth on the vault, and Grace Wolfe placed 10th on the bars.

Consol’s Amaris Sanchez placed fourth on the vault, sixth on the bars, seventh on the beam and sixth all-around.