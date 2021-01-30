Rudder girls soccer team loses to No. 3 Magnolia in 19-5A play

Neither the Rudder Lady Rangers nor a stiff breeze could knock the sails out of the high-flying third-ranked Magnolia girls soccer team.
The Lady Bulldogs scored three goals in the first half and cruised to a 4-0 victory in District 19-5A play at Ranger Stadium on Friday night.
Magnolia (11-0, 3-0) put the game away with back-to-back goals off corner kicks within two minutes of each other. Sophomore Madeline Ellis scored with 9 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first half off an assist by sophomore Annemarie Cabello as the Lady Bulldogs had the ball in front of Bryan’s net for almost 45 seconds before finally finding the net. Magnolia immediately got the ball deep again, forcing a corner kick by senior Sara Gianotti with 8:45 left. Magnolia’s pressure paid off again with sophomore Kaitlyn Myers scoring with 8:09 showing.
Rudder (5-4-1, 1-2) managed a shot wide of the goal just over a minute into the game but never came close to another shot on goal in the first half as Magnolia took advantage of the 10- to 13-mph wind at its back. Magnolia had seven corner kicks, getting plenty of shots on senior goalkeeper Amanda Farris.
“I’ll give it to [Farris] — she had a great game,” Magnolia coach April Cleveland said.
Rudder did a decent job helping Farris early, but the Lady Rangers had a devil of a time getting the ball out of its own end in the last 15 minutes of the first half.
“I think maybe we had some breakdowns in communication just covering on corners,” Rudder coach Madison Wood said. “We expected them to take advantage of them, and I feel we probably could have done a better job marking. But they have some size we don’t have.”
Rudder struggled handling the wind in the first half but enjoyed crisper play in the second half.
“We changed our formation to be a little bit more defensive,” Wood said. “We were trying to shut down some of their kids who were shooting from really far out.”
Rudder limited Magnolia’s scoring opportunities after halftime, an effort led by senior Regina Esparza.
“She did an amazing job,” Wood said. “We made a last-minute decision for the second half and she carried out her job incredibly well. And we couldn’t have done it without our bench. They played way more minutes than they normally do.”
Rudder’s offense didn’t get much better in the second half, failing to land a shot on goal. The Lady Rangers’ best chances came on booming passes by Farris that bounced the length of the field but out of play, unable to be flagged down by a speedy Destiny DeLuna.
“I know [Farris’] punts go 50 yards,” Cleveland said. “I told our kids at halftime they’re going to have to play different and make sure they back up and make sure it doesn’t bounce over their head because [DeLuna] is super fast and can put the ball away.”
Instead, it was Magnolia hogging possession with short passes not affected by the wind, giving the Lady Bulldogs four more corner kicks in the second half. Magnolia junior Gaby Palomino maneuvered through traffic and got off a pass that ended up on the foot of Ellis, who rifled home her second goal of the night.
“That’s our main game plan is having attention with the ball and finding feet,” Cleveland said. “So whether it’s windy or not, we try to find each other’s feet and play off each other and get in behind or to the outside and get back in. They did a good job of executing the game plan.”
It was the sixth straight shutout for Magnolia, which has allowed only one goal this season. Magnolia already has two more victories than it had last year when it went 9-6-5.
The Lady Bulldogs, who last made the state tournament in 2013, started fast with junior Laney Gonzalez blasting a shot from 25 yards less than five minutes into the game. Gonzalez just missed on a few other shots with her powerful left foot.
Wood praised Magnolia but was upbeat about being only the fourth team to hold them to four goals or less.
“I’m really pleased with how we played,” Wood said.