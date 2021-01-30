Rudder girls soccer team loses to No. 3 Magnolia in 19-5A play

“I think maybe we had some breakdowns in communication just covering on corners,” Rudder coach Madison Wood said. “We expected them to take advantage of them, and I feel we probably could have done a better job marking. But they have some size we don’t have.”

Rudder struggled handling the wind in the first half but enjoyed crisper play in the second half.

“We changed our formation to be a little bit more defensive,” Wood said. “We were trying to shut down some of their kids who were shooting from really far out.”

Rudder limited Magnolia’s scoring opportunities after halftime, an effort led by senior Regina Esparza.

“She did an amazing job,” Wood said. “We made a last-minute decision for the second half and she carried out her job incredibly well. And we couldn’t have done it without our bench. They played way more minutes than they normally do.”

Rudder’s offense didn’t get much better in the second half, failing to land a shot on goal. The Lady Rangers’ best chances came on booming passes by Farris that bounced the length of the field but out of play, unable to be flagged down by a speedy Destiny DeLuna.