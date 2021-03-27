Rudder girls gymnastics team wins district title

Rudder freshman Savannah Hall won the all-around title after placing third on the uneven bars and sixth on the balance beam, tying for seventh on the floor exercise and tying for eighth on the vault.

Also for Rudder, sophomore Macy Fletcher took second in the all-around, won on the beam, tied for third on the vault and finished fourth on the floor. Junior Hunter Nesmith finished fourth on the bars, sixth on the vault and 10th on the beam for fifth in the all-around. Sophomore Ellie Crouch tied for sixth on the bars and eighth on the vault and finished ninth on the beam and eighth in the all-around. Freshman Meryiah Cigar (second vault, eighth bars) and junior Abbey Ricks (fifth vault, 10th floor) also scored points for Rudder.